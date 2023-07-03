Nawaz Sharif chairs PML-N session in Dubai to consult election strategy

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leaders in a meeting in Dubai consulted over the election political strategy, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

The session chaired by party leader Nawaz Sharif discussed political and legal matters.

He entrusted tasks related to the party and election to Maryam Nawaz and directed for constitution of a committee for the election manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The PML-N also decided to launch the election campaign of the party from the current month with public meetings across the country.

Nawaz Sharif also directed the senior party leadership to devise the party’s narrative for general election in view of the issues related to youth.

“Easy loans for youth and job opportunities will be added to the party’s narrative for youth,” party sources said.

The PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders in a recent meeting in Dubai had reportedly agreed over the “charter of economy” to steer the country out of the crisis.

Nawaz Sharif and PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto discussed the election and other political and economic issues.

Sources told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have agreed on the most points of the charter of economy. However, no breakthrough was reached between them over the election alliance for general elections, they say, adding that the caretaker up would be finalised by taking other allied parties in confidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two sides have been at odds with regard to the timetable of the next general election after dissolution of assemblies in August.