Nawaz Sharif completes immigration process at Islamabad Airport

TOP NEWS

The immigration process of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif has been completed at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif stayed at Islamabad International Airport for over one hour where he signed documents and held consultation with his lawyers.

Nawaz Sharif will reach Lahore airport around 4:30 pm from where he will proceed to Minar-e-Pakistan to address the homecoming rally.

Earlier in the day, Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s legal team reached Islamabad airport ahead of his arrival.

A team of PML-N lawyers, comprises of former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ata Tarar and Barrister Zafarullah, has reached to airport before arrival of the PML-N supreme leader from Dubai.

The lawyers will hold a meeting with Sharif at the airport’s state lounge and will brief PMLN supremo on court decisions and legal aspects of cases against him.

PML-N supremo and three-time prime minister will return home today after four years of self-imposed exile.

