Nawaz Sharif criticises ex-CJP Saqib Nisar, SC judges

LONDON: Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has criticised the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Retired Saqib Nisar and other retired judges of the Supreme Court (SC) for disqualifying him, ARY News reported on Friday.

While addressing a press conference in London, Nawaz Sharif questioned ex-CJP Saqib Nisar and other retired judges about the reasons for disqualifying him. He asked the nation to get answers from the responsible persons who disqualified him from national politics.

Criticising the judiciary, Sharif questioned why the Supreme Court (SC) did not take suo motu notice on decisions taken by the former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said that all stakeholders agreed on ‘full court’ to hear the case related to the delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections. He added that the verdict of the full court will be acceptable to all stakeholders.

Nawaz Sharif said that they will not accept the verdict of a bench which is unacceptable to them.

He questioned why a three-member bench is hearing the election delay case when the political parties are having confidence in the full court. “What are the motives behind it whether they are going to give all verdicts in favour of Imran Khan?”

The former premier alleged, “All verdicts are being given in favour of one person. May Allah Almighty saves the country from these verdicts. The nation should resist these kind of verdicts.”

“Why a suo motu notice was not taken on the statements of the former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui? Such benches have taken the country on verge of disaster.”

“It is a national-level issue, not an issue of a truck driver or go-cart owner. When I was prime minister in 2017, the situation in the country was quite better but now everyone is playing jokes on the country. The nation should realise the facts that they are playing with their future.”

The PML-N Quaid said that the parliament has expressed its opinion and approved the judicial reforms bill and sent it to the president for its promulgation.

He said that the foreign reserves were stable in PML-N government. “Today, we are begging IMF for $1 billion. In our government, Pakistan was going to enter the list of 10 to 20 developed countries within some years but now, the nation is burdened by external debts.”

