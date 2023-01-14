Sunday, January 15, 2023
Nawaz Sharif directs PML-N leaders to gear up for Punjab elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has instructed the party leadership to prepare for elections in Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PML-N elder shared the directives following a consultation meeting of the party leadership in London.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Nawaz Sharif also directed Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, to set up a Parliamentary Board.

“The PML-N supremo has asked the party leaders and workers to contest the election in Punjab with full passion, confidence, strength and preparations,” she added.

Marriyum while quoting the former prime minister as saying that the PML-N would stand victorious in the election.

Shortly after the directives, the Punjab Assembly was dissolved as Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary, saying he could not become a part of the process, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Punjab wrote: “I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.”

“I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward,” Baligh ur Rehman wrote.

The development came after Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi obtained vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly during a special session of the provincial assembly in the wee hours of Thursday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session in which PTI leader and Member Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal tabled a resolution expressing confidence in the Chief Minister.

As per details, 186 members of ruling coalition reposed confidence in leadership of Chief Minister while opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) boycotted the session.

 

 

