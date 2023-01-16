Nawaz Sharif fake vaccination entry: Govt initiates inquiry under PEEDA act

LAHORE: The Punjab health department has initiated an inquiry under the PEEDA act against the involved employees in the PML-N supremo fake vaccination entry, ARY News reported.

As per details, the inquiry will be carried out against the six employees of Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital including the former medical superintendent (MS) Dr Ahmad Nadeem.

The health department said that the fake entry was done by the clerk, nurses, and ward boy. Hence, a show cause notice has been issued to these employees.

The Religious Affairs & Auqaf Department Secretary Mian Abrar Ahmad is appointed as the inquiry officer.

The inquiry committee is trying to record the statements of former MS Dr Ahmad Nadeem and AMS Dr Munir.

Earlier, an anti-corruption court granted bail to two suspects involved in the fake Covid-19 vaccination entry of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Anti-corruption court judge Raja Muhammad Arshad heard the case. The court approved the bail plea of Adil Rafique and Abul Hassan, who were booked over the charges of fake Covid-19 vaccination entry.

The suspects were asked to submit surety bonds of Rs50,000 each.

Police had arrested two employees of the Kot Khwaja Saeed Hospital over reported fake registration of a Covid-19 vaccine on the identity card of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Gujjarpura police arrested Adil and Abul Hassan following registration of an FIR against them.

Sharif, who has been in the British capital since November 2019 in connection with his medical treatment, was administered the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine at the Khwaja Saeed vaccination centre, according to the fake registration on the Nadra portal.

A three-member committee constituted to investigate the matter revealed that a ward servant and a watchman were assigned the task of immunisation at the Kot Khwaja vaccination centre.

After fake Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz Sharif’s name entries of vaccination of Late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar were also surfaced.

