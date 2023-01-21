Nawaz Sharif forms parliamentary board ahead of Punjab, KP elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has constituted a 32-member parliamentary board ahead of the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources privy to the development informed ARY News that the parliamentary board will be headed by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif will be part of the board.

PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Main Javaid Lateef, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will be part of the parliamentary board.

Sources said that Ameer Muqam, Murtaza Javaid Abbasi and party presidents of all four provinces have also been included in the parliamentary board from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PML-N parliamentary board will award party tickets to candidates contesting elections in Punjab and KP.

‘PML-N will actively take part in KP, Punjab polls’

While talking to the journalists in London, Rana Sanaullah said that PML-N will actively take part in the upcoming elections with full preparations.

Regarding his London visit, Sanaullah said that the PML-N top leadership held consultations regarding the initial arrangements and other affairs regarding the upcoming elections. “Nawaz Sharif has almost finalised the names for the PML-N parliamentary board.”

He said that the PML-N’s parliamentary board will decide on the party leaders to contest the elections in the prescribed constituencies. The parliamentary board will be headed by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“The board will issue party tickets to the candidates. In the past, Nawaz Sharif had always personally interviewed the candidates before the issuance of the party tickets for the polls.”

