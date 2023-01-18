Rana Sanaullah leaves for London on Nawaz Sharif’s call

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday left for London via private airline on Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s call, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has expressed his annoyance over the loss and political situation in Punjab and summoned the Interior minister to London

The meeting will also discuss the matter of constituting a parliamentary board, sources added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPAs blamed the Special Assistant to the prime minister Atta Tarar for defeat in the Punjab assembly,

The PML-N lawmakers engaged in a verbal spat at the party meeting. The PML-N MPA and a former senior provincial minister lambasted the SAPM Atta Tarar for defeat in the Punjab assembly.

He pointed at the Ata Tarar and said that the people who are sitting in the gallery are the reason behind the defeat and their miscalculations and wrong planning resulted in Pervaiz Elahi’s successful vote of confidence. The federal interior minister was also sitting in the gallery.

The PML-N Punjab MPAs walked out of the meeting as a protest, sources added.

