Nawaz Sharif gets Sehat Card

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has also become a beneficiary of the Sehat Card (PTI government’s health card initiative) and could avail medical facilities of upto Rs1 million free of cost, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Nawaz Sharif has been found eligible to get a health card along with one of his family members and could get treatment of upto Rs1 million free of cost through it.

It emerged that being the head of the family, Nawaz could also facilitate treatment of one of his family members on the card and if a treatment beyond Rs1 million is needed then a medical board will approve the treatment.

Meanwhile, the Punjab health department and CEO of the Punjab health initiative management company were unaware that Nawaz Sharif can enjoy medical facilities under the initiative led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid later confirmed that Nawaz Sharif’s health insurance card is ready and he could return to Pakistan and receive it from them. “I ask him to return to Pakistan and receive his card,” she said.

Yasmin Rashid said that anyone who pays taxes should be able to benefit from services provided by the government.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in early January said the Sehat Card facility is now fully available in Lahore Division.

Chaudhry in a Tweet said all families residing in Punjab will be eligible to avail medical treatment annually up to one million rupees in the next 45 days.

لاہور ڈویژن میں صحت کارڈ کی سہولت مکمل طور پر میسر ہو گئ ہے آئندہ 45 دنوں میں صوبہ پنجاب کے تمام خاندان صحت کارڈ کے ذریعے دس لاکھ تک سالانہ کے علاج کے اھل ہوں گے، اس انقلابی پروگرام سے لوگوں کی صحت کے اخراجات اب ان کے بجٹ کا حصہ نہیں رہے اور یہ خرچ مکمل طور پر حکومت اٹھاُرہی ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 2, 2022

