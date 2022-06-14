Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Nawaz Sharif asks govt to facilitate Musharraf if he wants to return to Pakistan

LONDON: In light of Pervez Musharraf’s ailing health, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the government should facilitate the former president if he wants to return to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter statement, Nawaz Sharif said, ”I have no personal enmity with Pervez Musharraf. “I don’t want anyone to undergo the pain for their loved ones which I had to endure. I pray to Allah for his health.”

Earlier, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said the military leadership believes that the former army chief should return to Pakistan.

It may be noted that Pervez Musharraf is suffering from complications of his ailment (Amyloidosis) been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis).”

Amyloidosis is the name for a group of rare, serious conditions caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body. The build-up of amyloid proteins (deposits) can make it difficult for the organs and tissues to work properly.

