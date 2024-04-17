Nawaz Sharif’s guard charged with assault over spitting on woman

LONDON: A security guard of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was indicted on Wednesday in a case related to spitting on a woman, ARY News reported.

The Crown Prosecution Service of the United Kingdom (UK) booked the security guard of Nawaz Sharif with the common assault charge.

The woman, identified as Panzai Cheema, had filed a complaint against the accused after the latter misbehaved with her in September last year.

A video of the incident went viral which showed Sharif’s guard misbehaving with the woman in London.

The journalists, who gathered around Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London, upon his brother Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival, complained about the incident. However, Sharif left the scene after saying that he would look into the matter.

Meanwhile, the guard’s lawyer said that the legal team would prove in the court that he did not break any law by misbehaving with the woman.

After four years of self-imposed exile in London, Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on October 21, 2023.

Sharif reached Lahore’s historic Minar-e-Pakistan monument, the venue for a grand rally of the PML-N to welcome the former premier, in a helicopter after landing in Lahore from Islamabad.