Nawaz Sharif’s guard misbehaves with journalist again

LONDON: The security guard of former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has misbehaved with the journalist again in London, ARY News reported on Monday.

The journalists gathered around Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London upon arrival of ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif. The security guard of Nawaz Sharif misbehaved with a journalist again.

The journalist reached out to Sharif and complained about the misbehaviour. However, Sharif has just replied that he would look into the matter.

A few days ago, a security guard had misbehaved with Pakistani journalists and hurled abuses for filming Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival. The said security guard was still seen performing duties outside the Sharif residence today.

In the previous video, the security guard was seen hurling abusive remarks and threatening the journalists. The journalists kept telling him that they are just performing their duties but the security guard was not convinced.

The journalist had lodged a complaint against a security guard of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif over ‘misconduct’ outside Hussain Nawaz’s office in London,

Later, the PML-N leaders had apologised over the misconduct of the security guard with the Pakistani journalists.

In August, the party’s president Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and we have decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N president also said that his brother world come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”. However, Shehbaz Sharif did not specify a date when Nawaz would return.