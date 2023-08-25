Video: Nawaz Sharif’s guard misbehaves with Pakistani journalists

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s security guard has misbehaved with Pakistani journalists and hurled abuses for filming Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival, ARY News reported on Friday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pakistani journalists have arrived at Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London to cover Shehbaz’s arrival for a key meeting. Upon Shehbaz’s arrival, the journalists started filming his video but the security guard came forward and misbehaved with the journalists.

In the video, the security guard was seen hurling abusive remarks and threatening the journalists. The journalists kept asking him that they are just performing their duties but the security guard was not convinced.

The journalists protested against the misconduct of the security guard and demanded Nawaz Sharif to take notice of the incident.

It should be noted that Shehbaz Sharif had arrived in London to hold consultations with Nawaz ahead of the general elections and finalising the PML-N Quaid’s return to Pakistan.

Sources told ARY News that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is now expected to return to Pakistan on October 15.

According to the sources, the PML-N supremo has decided to return to Pakistan in mid-October after a discussion with Shehbaz Sharif, and close family members in London.

Previously, it emerged that Nawaz will return to Pakistan by mid-September.

The decision to return around mid-October was taken after Shehbaz held two meetings with the PML-N supremo in London.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N President is currently in London to discuss the matters related to his elder brother’s return to Pakistan and the current political scenario in the country.

Earlier, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that the party was provided with the guarantee it had sought for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif will return to Pakistan after the announcement of the general elections, Rana Sanaullah said while talking on a private Tv programme.