Complaint lodged against Nawaz Sharif’s guard over misconduct

LONDON: A journalist has lodged a complaint against a security guard of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif over ‘misconduct’ outside Hussain Nawaz’s office in London, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, a complaint with London police was filed against Nawaz Sharif’s guard over aggressive behaviour and hurling abuses towards journalists who had gathered at Hussain Nawaz’s office to report on the forthcoming meeting between the Sharif brothers in London.

The journalist said the former prime minister’s guard made obscene gestures and used foul language. He hoped that the police will take strict action against the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s security guard misbehaved with Pakistani journalists and hurled abuses for filming Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival.

Pakistani journalists arrived at Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London to cover Shehbaz’s arrival for a key meeting. Upon Shehbaz’s arrival, the journalists started filming his video but the security guard came forward and misbehaved with the journalists.

In the video, the security guard was seen hurling abusive remarks and threatening the journalists. The journalists kept asking him that they are just performing their duties but the security guard was not convinced.

The journalists protested against the misconduct of the security guard and demanded Nawaz Sharif to take notice of the incident.

It should be noted that Shehbaz Sharif had arrived in London to hold consultations with Nawaz ahead of the general elections and finalising the PML-N Quaid’s return to Pakistan.