IHC restores Nawaz Sharif’s pleas in Al-Azizia, Avenfield references

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restored Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s pleas against accountability courts’ conviction verdicts in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases, ARY News reported.

Nawaz, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. The elder Sharif returned to Pakistan on October 21.

IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on Nawaz Sharif’s pleas against his conviction in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases.

The former prime minister reached the Islamabad High Court in strict security. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Ishaq Dar, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Parvez Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others are accompanying the former prime minister in the courtroom.

In his arguments before the IHC, the NAB Prosecutor said appeals were filed against the verdict of the accountability court in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.

The pleas once filed cannot be withdrawn and a decision on them has to be made on merit, the NAB prosecutor said.

“As per law the appeals have to be decided on merit,” the NAB prosecutor said and added the graft-buster body has no objection if the appeals are accepted.

After being asked by the court NAB prosecutor said he would give arguments on pleas if they are restored. Advocate Amjad Parvez in his arguments before the IHC two-member bench said the court in its verdict of acquitting Maryam Nawaz from the Avenfield case, remarked that NAB failed to establish any link of Avenfield with Nawaz Sharif.

The IHC after hearing arguments from both sides has reserved a verdict on the pleas of the former prime minister.

The former three-time prime minister is currently on protective bail in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.

Convictions

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by accountability courts in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

The accountability court had awarded 10 years jail term with eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield case and 07 years sentence in Al-Azizia reference.

The court had also disqualified Sharif for holding public office for 10 years.