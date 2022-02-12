Nawaz Sharif insists on no-trust move in PDM meeting

PESHAWAR: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif insisted on moving a no-trust motion against the Imran Khan government in yesterday’s meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PMD), ARY News reported, quoting sources privy to the opposition alliance’s huddle.

The nine-party alliance in its meeting in Lahore on Friday evening decided to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through the no-confidence motion. However, the sources said, the opposition parties could not decide how to make the move successful.

They said some component parties of the anti-government alliance were cynical about the move, wondering if it was just a tactic to exert pressure on the government.

They seemed perturbed about the PML-N supremo’s Nawaz Sharif proposal to table the no-trust motion, the sources said, adding the meeting also deliberated on sending the provincial governments of all the provinces packing except for Sindh where the PPP is in power.

The PDM agreed on reaching out to the government allies, including the Pakistan Muslim-Q (PML-Q), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) for support.

The sources said the PML-N supremo assured that he would explain the method to be employed to make the no trust-move successful when the time comes.

