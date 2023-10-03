Nawaz Sharif is still a convict, says Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People Party (PPP) senior leader Khurshid Shad said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is still a convict, ARY News reported

Talking to ARY News programme “Khabar” the PPP senior leader Khurshid Shah said Nawaz Sharif is still a convict even if the court judgment was wrong,

He said that there is no room for election delay in the constitution but the violation was committed before and it seems like it will be violated this time as well.

He stated that constitution cannot be suspended by the parliament, even with two-third majority however some political parties are fearing elections and delaying election in violation of the constitution.

Khurshid Shah lashed out JUI-F and PML-N saying that both these parties have done nothing for democracy unlike PPP.

He advised the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to present himself for arrest to become a hero. He should follow the constitution of Pakistan and use his right to appeal in cases registered against him.

Khurshid Shah said that his party has also committed mistakes in past and he apologizes for that as the people of Pakistan are innocent, they will forgive the mistakes.

Earlier, JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that the nation should welcome PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that the party supremo was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that party supremo will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.