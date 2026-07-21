MUZAFFARABAD, July 21: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday promised a 10-fold increase in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s budget and major development projects if his party wins the upcoming elections, while joking that he would ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to make him the AJK prime minister.

Addressing an election rally in , Nawaz Sharif said Azad Kashmir was his second home and pledged to complete every development project in the region.

He said he had asked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to carry out the same development work in AJK that her government was undertaking in Punjab. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also played an important role in Punjab’s development projects.

The former prime minister promised to resolve the problems facing AJK and launch development projects across the region if the PML-N forms the government. He also announced that 10 Green Buses would reach Muzaffarabad within the next few days.

During his speech, Nawaz Sharif made a light-hearted remark, saying that if the PML-N wins the election, he would ask Shehbaz Sharif to appoint him as the prime minister of Azad Kashmir.

Criticising the previous government, Nawaz Sharif said it had failed to deliver and only raised slogans while provoking people.

He expressed confidence that AJK’s future would improve after the elections and said he wanted Muzaffarabad to surpass Lahore, Islamabad and Quetta in development.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced that party leader Nawaz Sharif will address two public rallies in AJK.

According to the party’s schedule, Nawaz Sharif will address a public gathering in Muzaffarabad on July 21, followed by another rally in Mirpur on July 24.

Federal Minister Amir Muqam met PML-N leader Chaudhry Saeed in Mirpur to review arrangements and discuss preparations for Nawaz Sharif’s visit. He also visited the rally venue and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

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