Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz return to London

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif have returned to London after their visit to European countries, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the PML-N leaders returned to London after their brief stay in different European countries. The family teacher London from Geneva via Heathrow Airport.

The PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz along with their family departed for Europe from London on November 21.

Also Read: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam leave London: sources

 

According to details, the father-daughter duo along with the family departed for Europe this morning. It is Nawaz Sharif’s first international trip after three years of stay in London.

