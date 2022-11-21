Nawaz Sharif, Maryam leaves London: sources

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz along with their family have departed for Europe from London, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, the father-daughter duo along with the family departed for Europe this morning. It is Nawaz Sharif’s first international trip after three years of stay in London.

Sources told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam will visit different European countries. The PML-N leadership and its family will stay in Europe for a week, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government on November 10 issued a diplomatic passport to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The passport was issued after clearance from the Foreign Ministry, sources said.

The passport has been sent to PML-N supremo via Passport and Immigration office.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government suspended the PML-N leader’s passport after he was declared an absconder by the court. The PML-N leader was issued a regular passport earlier.

Meanwhile, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz left for London for one month after retrieving her passport from Lahore High Court. She retrieved her passport from the Deputy Registrar’s office in Lahore after four years.

