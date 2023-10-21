Nawaz Sharif presents nine-point agenda to ‘pull Pakistan out of crises’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who returned to Pakistan today (Saturday) after spending four years in self-imposed exile, presented his nine-point agenda to pull the country out of crises, Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

In a statement, the PML-N spokesperson said that the former prime minister presented his nine-point agenda in his speech at Minar-e-Pakistan, where PML-N orchestrated a massive rally to celebrate the return of their leader.

Marriyum Aurangzeb noted that the nine-point agenda focused on pulling out the country from crises.

The agenda included:

Reduction in government and administrative expenses

Increasing revenue and taxes and introducing reforms in tax system

Emergency measures to increase exports

Revolution in information technology

Reducing prices of electricity and gas

Management of loss-making institutions

Employment opportunities for youth and women

Revolution through modern technology in agriculture

Reforms in judicial system

PML-N supremo reaches Islamabad

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reached Islamabad from Dubai via a chartered flight.

After landing at Islamabad airport, Sharif proceeded to the airport’s VIP lounge alongside party leader Ishaq Dar, to sign legal documents and complete biometric formalities.

Read More: Pakistan cannot progress without ‘good relations’ with neighbours: Nawaz Sharif

The PML-N supremo stayed at Islamabad International Airport for over one hour where he signed documents and held consultation with his lawyers.

Notable leaders, including Maryam Nawaz, have already joined the rally, and Nawaz Sharif himself has arrived in Lahore from Islamabad, where he was warmly received by his brother, Shahbaz Sharif. A helicopter transported him to the historic Shahi Fort.