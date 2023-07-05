Nawaz Sharif reaches Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday reached Saudi Arabia from United Arab Emirates (UAE), ARY News reported.

According to sources, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz is also accompanying the former prime minister.

According to party sources, the deposed premier is likely to hold some important meetings in the kingdom. He will also perform a Umrah.

The PML-N supremo reached Saudi Arabia after staying over 8 days in Dubai where he held several meetings with PML-N leaders. The former premier also held meetings with PPP leadership during his stay in UAE.

During a meeting with PML-N leadership, he entrusted tasks related to the party and election to Maryam Nawaz and directed for constitution of a committee for the election manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The PML-N also decided to launch the election campaign of the party from the current month with public meetings across the country.

Nawaz Sharif also directed the senior party leadership to devise the party’s narrative for general election in view of the issues related to youth.

“Easy loans for youth and job opportunities will be added to the party’s narrative for youth,” party sources said.

Seperately, the PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders in a recent meeting in Dubai had reportedly agreed over the “charter of economy” to steer the country out of the crisis.

Nawaz Sharif and PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto discussed the election and other political and economic issues.