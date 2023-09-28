28.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 29, 2023
- Advertisement -

Nawaz Sharif ready to face any situation after arrival in Pakistan: Asif

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif was ready to face any situation after arrival in Pakistan on October 21, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former defense minister said Ex prime minister had been facing the court cases in the past. PML-N chief had been to jail in false cases filed by the rival party leaders.

In reply to a question, he said former prime minister after reaching Pakistan would lead the election campaign.

To another question, he said that Nawaz Sharif will take important steps to address the issues being faced by common man.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on Oct 21, confirms Shehbaz

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that the party supremo was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.