‘Nawaz Sharif running campaign against Imran Khan, judiciary’

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister (CM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi has said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif is running a smear campaign against Imran Khan and the judiciary while sitting abroad, ARY News reported on Friday.

Former National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senator Zeeshan Khanzada held a meeting with Pervaiz Elahi today in which they discussed the political situation, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections.

Pervaiz Elahi said that Imran Khan has always respected law and the judiciary, whereas, the ‘ineligible’ rulers are now staining the democracy by committing constitutional violations.

He said that the cases against Imran Khan were filed at the behest of the ruling PML-N for political victimisation.

The former Punjab CM said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also showed a lack of confidence in the ineligible rulers who are now trying to appease the Fund by dropping the inflation bomb on the nation.

He asked the current rulers to hold elections following the directives of the Supreme Court (SC).

