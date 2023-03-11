Those who made Pervaiz Elahi PTI’s president know its logic: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has asserted that those who made Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) know the logic behind the move, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘Aitraz Hai’, the former interior minister said that those who made Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi the PTI’s president know the logic – without specifying anything.

It is pertinent to mention here that Former Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was appointed as president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A notification to this effect was issued after approval from the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rasheed said he never imagined Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi would part their ways. “[Punjab Chief Minister] Mohsin Naqvi played a role in separating the Chaudhry brothers,” he alleged, terming the chief minister ‘front man’ of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

In response to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said that PTI will take the decision who will overlook party’s affairs if party chairman Imran Khan is arrested. “I would have court arrest if I were in Imran Khan’s place,” he said, adding that he might get arrested and spend Ramazan in jail.

The AML chief noted that he wants Imran Khan to hold talks with institutions and the army. “I wish for reconciliation between Imran Khan and institutions so that a transparent election could be held,” he added.

He also criticised the caretaker Punjab government over the ‘killing’ of PTI worker Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah, saying that Mohsin Naqvi will be arrested on the autopsy report of Zille Shah.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker Ali Bilal lost his life when police and the PTI supporters clashed violently on Wednesday ahead of Lahore rally. The PTI leadership claims Bilal was in police custody when he was killed.

The post-mortem report of PTI activist Ali Bilal, whom the party claims was murdered at the hands of the police, revealed that the worker was subjected to severe torture and died from excessive bleeding.

According to a post-mortem report, Ali Bilal was subjected to torture, and died from excessive bleeding caused by a severe blow to his head. The report revealed that 26 different marks of torture were found on the victim’s body, including on sensitive parts, while a part of his skull was badly affected.

