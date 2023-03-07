Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi appointed PTI president

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been appointed as president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A notification to this effect has been issued after an approval from former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry visited the residence of Punjab CM on Imran’s instructions and presented the latter with the notification while congratulating him on becoming the party president.

The party, on its official Twitter account, stated that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi – who has stood firm with Imran Khan and PTI since the regime change – has been appointed as the president of PTI.

رجیم چینج کے بعد سے اب تک چئیرمین عمران اور پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے ساتھ ڈٹ کر کھڑے رہنے والے چوہدری پرویز الہی پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے صدر مقرر ۔

نوٹیفکیشن جاری ! pic.twitter.com/BUiZIwSOWl — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Elahi – in a tweet – said he was “grateful” for the trust reposed in him by the PTI chief, adding that he would continue to stand by him and strive to uphold the Constitution and the law.

عمران خان نے جو اعتماد کیا اس کیلئے شکرگزار ہوں۔عمران خان کے ساتھ ڈٹ کر آئین اور قانون کی سربلندی کی جدوجہد کریں گے۔عمران خان ملک میں آئین اورقانون اورعام آدمی کی جنگ لڑ رہے ہیں۔عمران خان کا راستہ روکنا حکومت کے بس کی بات نہیں وہ عوام کے دلوں میں بس چکے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/mEEOfKFBmj — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) March 7, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and ten other ex-Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid MPAs formally joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following Imran Khan’s offer to merge PML-Q with PTI.

“Former Punjab CM and his associates have joined PTI”, Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that Elahi and his associates made sacrificed to stand with Tehreek-e-Insaf. He announced that Pervaiz Elahi will be the PTI President.

Taking over the presser, Elahi vowed to stand firmly with Imran Khan, saying that they will continue to work for betterment of the country.

On the other hand, (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain terminated the party membership of Pervaiz Elahi.

The termination of Pervaiz Elahi’s party membership was made at a time when the former Punjab chief minister and his supporters announced a merger with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Following Pervaiz Elahi’s move, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain – the PML-Q president – issued a show-cause notice on January 16. Elahi had also been served a notice for summoning a session in Lahore on January 26.

The PML-Q got divided into two groups over the issue of joining hands with the PTI and PML-N. Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi joined hands with Imran Khan while Chaudhry Shujjat, his son Ch Salik and former federal minister in the PTI government supported the PML-N.

