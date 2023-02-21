Pervaiz Elahi, PML-Q MPAs join PTI

LAHORE: Ahead of general elections in the country, former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and ten other Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MPAs have formally joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The development was announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president Fawad Chaudhry while addressing a press conference in Lahore along with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

“Former Punjab CM and his associates have joined PTI”, Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that Elahi and his associates made sacrificed to stand with Tehreek-e-Insaf. He announced that Pervaiz Elahi will be the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Taking over the presser, Elahi vowed to stand firmly with Imran Khan, saying that they will continue to work for betterment of the country.

The development came after Imran Khan had offered Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to merge with PTI.

The termination of Pervaiz Elahi’s party membership was made at a time when the former Punjab chief minister and his supporters announced a merger with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Following Pervaiz Elahi’s move, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain – the PML-Q president – issued a show-cause notice on January 16. Elahi had also been served a notice for summoning a session in Lahore on January 26.

The PML-Q got divided into two groups over the issue of joining hands with the PTI and PML-N. Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi joined hands with Imran Khan while Chaudhry Shujjat, his son Ch Salik and former federal minister in the PTI government supported the PML-N.

