Chaudhry Shujaat terminates Pervaiz Elahi’s PML-Q membership

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has terminated the party membership of Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The termination of Pervaiz Elahi’s party membership was made at a time when the former Punjab chief minister and his supporters announced a merger with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which is expected today.

Following Pervaiz Elahi’s move, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain – the PML-Q president – issued a show-cause notice on January 16. Elahi had also been served a notice for summoning a session in Lahore on January 26.

Shujaat has now terminated Elahi’s party membership and all positions. Moreover, the party positions assigned to the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid leaders were also taken back by the president.

Shujaat stopped Pervaiz Elahi from using PML-Q’s name in future.

PTI-PML-Q merger

Former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi is expected to formally announce the merger of his party, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today.

The former Punjab CM and PML-Q leader Elahi will make the announcement in a special ceremony likely to be organised today at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

The former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will also attend the ceremony. The development came after Imran Khan had offered Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to merge with PTI.

