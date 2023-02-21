PTI, ‘PML-Q’ merger likely today

ISLAMABAD: Former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi will formally announce the merger of his party (PML-Q) with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today, ARY News reported citing sources.

The former Punjab CM and PML-Q leader Elahi will make the announcement in a special ceremony likely to be organised today at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will also attend the ceremony.

The development came after Imran Khan had offered Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to merge with PTI.

PML-Q leadership fight

However, the decision to merge PML-Q into PTI by Elahi would be a unilateral decision as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last month declared Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

The ECP announced its verdict on a petition filed by the former premier last year in July amid ongoing tussle with his cousin Pervaiz Elahi over party leadership.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, had announced the verdict.

In July last year, Pervaiz Elahi’s group had decided to remove Shujaat and General Secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema from the party’s top position. However, Ch Shujaat had filed an application with the ECP challenging the decision.

The PML-Q got divided into two groups over the issue of joining hands with the PTI and PML-N. Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi joined hands with Imran Khan while Chaudhry Shujjat, his son Ch Salik and former federal minister in the PTI government supported the PML-N.

Earlier on January 16, PML-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain suspended the basic party membership of Pervaiz Elahi ahead of the expected merger of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-Q.

A show-cause notice had also served to Pervaiz Elahi and his response was sought by the PML-Q president within a week.

