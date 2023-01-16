Monday, January 16, 2023
PTI-PML-Q merger: Chaudhry Shujaat suspends party membership of Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has suspended the basic party membership of Pervaiz Elahi ahead of the expected merger of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-Q, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain suspended the basic party membership of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi after the reports of the expected merger of PTI and PML-Q.

A show-cause notice was served to Pervaiz Elahi and his response was sought by the PML-Q president within a week.

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi summoned a meeting of the PML-Q) to mull over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s merger offer.

READ: ALL SET FOR PTI, PML-Q MERGER

The senior leadership of the PML-Q and senators would participate in the meeting. Sources said that the majority of PML-Q are in favour of the PTI-Q league merger.

Moonis Elahi, son of Pervaiz Elahi is reportedly ready to merge his party into PTI, they say, adding that the formal announcement is expected today.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had proposed that its ally, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) should merge with it.

The former prime minister shared the proposal in a meeting with journalists at his Zaman Town residence last week.

Mazhar Iqbal

