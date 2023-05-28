Nawaz Sharif says ‘I always wanted to make Pakistan economic power’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said that ‘I always wanted to make Pakistan economic power’, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Lahore from London the former prime minister congratulated the nation on 25th Youm-e-Takbeer Day.

Nawaz Sharif said that he was offered billions of dollars and threats to stop carrying out the nuclear test, but he made Pakistan a nuclear power which is a symbol of defence and dignity of the country.

He said that people started pulling his legs and the journey towards economic development was stopped. The USD value was Rs 104 in comparison to the Pakistan rupee in 2017 and now it is over 300, flour was Rs 33 per KG and now 1kg flour costs Rs 120, Nawaz Sharif added.

The PML-N supremo condemned May 9 violence saying that the nation need May 28, 1998 events which is the sign of prosperity and development, not a May 9 symbol of hate and damage to the country.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan incited youth for May 9 violence.

The PML-N leader said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave priority to national interest and made the country an atomic power despite international pressure.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted that in 1998, Nawaz Sharif responded to India’s five nuclear blasts by conducting nuclear blasts. She maintained that May 9 and May 28, 1998 events, demonstrate the mindset of the party leadership.

She lambasted PTI chief Imran Khan saying that they have burned down the country and now asking why their supporter are booked in the violence cases. She warned that if they carry out terrorism cases will registered against them.