Nawaz Sharif says he does not lie, has ‘no greed for power’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that he had no greed for power and only wished that God would change Pakistan’s fortunes.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo, Nawaz Sharif, was talking to the party workers after meeting them in Murree.

Referring to his time, Nawaz Sharif said that we added 11,000MW of power, and the load shedding ended in his tenure as prime minister.

“We completed the power plants in a year or two, which usually took decades to complete,” Nawaz Sharif said adding that he had been listening for 50 years about the coal reserves in Sindh, but it was used first time in his government.

Without taking anyone’s name, Nawaz Sharif said people came into power on ‘fake slogans’ of bringing prosperity to Pakistan, but the situation of the country did not change.

Nawaz asked how an individual manage expenses who is earning Rs25,000 per month.

He added that God will not forgive liars, such as those who had promised to serve people but had deceived them.