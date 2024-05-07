Nawaz Sharif seeks acquittal in Toshakhana reference

According to details, the accountability court heard the Toshakhana reference against President Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, and former prime minister and current Senate Chairman, Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Judge Naseer Javaid Ranjha conducted the hearing on the reference, and Arshad Tabriz advocate appeared on behalf of President Asif Zardari in court.

Pleader Rana Muhammad Irfan appeared in court on behalf of Nawaz Sharif, who submitted a plea for acquittal of the former three-time PM.

Issuing a notice for May 23 on Nawaz Sharif’s request for acquittal in the case and a request for exemption from Yousaf Raza Gilani’s presence was also accepted.

The lawyer stated that President Asif Zardari has obtained presidential immunity; his case cannot proceed until then, the NAB prosecutor said that they have received the request regarding presidential exemption and are reviewing it.

The accountability court has postponed the hearing on the Toshakhana reference until June 3.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The judgment added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”