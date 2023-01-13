Nawaz Sharif seeks party’s recommendations for return to Pakistan

Following the expected dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and elections in the province, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has sought the party’s recommendations for his and Maryam Nawaz’s return to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to sources within PML-N, the party is facing problems in the absence of senior leadership. “PML-N to suffer a major dent in upcoming elections, if senior leadership does not return to Pakistan.”

The sources said as prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif is unable to present the stance of the PML-N and senior leadership including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz are in London.

The situation on the Punjab CM vote of confidence could have been different if the senior party leadership was in Pakistan.

Sources further say the PML-N senior leadership is expected to meet in a day or two to elaborate on recommendations for the return of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, sources said the former prime minister has summoned a report over the failure of the PML-N Punjab in barring Parvez Elahi from getting the house’s vote of confidence.

