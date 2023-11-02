Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz discuss country’s political situation

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif in Lahore to discuss the country’s overall political situation and legal affairs, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Apart from political and legal affairs, the distribution of party tickets, election narrative and matters related to addressing grievances of the Pakistan People’s Party and other coalition partners were discussed, the sources said.

The meeting was also attended by PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz and Salman Shehbaz.

The former three-time prime minister, who landed in Pakistan on October 1 after ending self-exile, has become active after getting relief from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

On October 31, the former three-time prime minister chaired a high-level meeting of the PML-N in Jati Umra.

The meeting at PML-N supremo’s Raiwind residence was attended by Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar and others, party sources said.

The meeting discussed the resumption of political activities of the PML-N spremo launching the election campaign of the party and consult over the election manifesto, sources said.