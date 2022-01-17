Nawaz Sharif shows displeasure on interim set-up plan, calls for new polls

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has expressed displeasure over the plan of an interim set-up finalised by his brother Shahbaz Sharif, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

After expressing displeasure over interim set-up recommendations, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has directed the party central leaders to stick to the plan of fresh and transparent elections, sources told ARY News.

Sources revealed that the efforts to convince Nawaz Sharif on an interim set-up plan of Shahbaz Sharif have failed. It was learnt that one of the four PML-N leaders mentioned by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was a candidate of the interim prime minister.

It emerged that one of the four PML-N leaders had met Nawaz Sharif in London a few days ago.

The leader, whose name was undisclosed yet, wrote his name on top of the list for premiership candidacy for the interim set-up and he told Nawaz Sharif that all leaders have shown agreement on his name.

The remaining three nominees were belonging to Central Punjab, Pothohar and Karachi respectively, whereas, the leader who travelled to London to convince Nawaz Sharif was backed by Shahbaz Sharif.

In the set of recommendations, a member of the provincial assembly (MPA) from Punjab capital Lahore was nominated for the position of the chief minister.

Sources revealed that the recommendations have displeased PML-N Quaid who rejected the plan by calling it a scrap. Nawaz Sharif has also censured the visiting PML-N leader to take his permission prior to considering the plan.

Nawaz Sharif made it clear that he will not accept any interim set-up except the immediate organisation of fresh and transparent elections in the country.

The leader told Sharif that some lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were ready to back the PML-N’s plan. However, Nawaz Sharif rejected it as well and said that there was no need to make promises for tickets in the prevailing system.

