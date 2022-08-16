‘Nawaz Sharif strongly opposed hike in petrol price’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif strongly opposed the hike in petrol price, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that party supremo Nawaz Sharif had strongly opposed the decision to raise the petrol price.

“Nawaz Sharif even said that he couldn’t burden the people further and that he was not in favour of the decision,” the PML-N vice-president said, adding that the party’s supremo also left the meeting.

میاں صاحب نے اس فیصلے کی سخت مخالفت کی اور یہاں تک کہ دیا کہ میں مزید ایک پیسے کا بوجھ عوام پر نہیں ڈال سکتا اور اگر حکومت کی کوئی مجبوری ہے تو میں اس فیصلے میں شامل نہیں ہوں اور میٹنگ چھوڑ کر چلے گئے۔ https://t.co/McG019GW6Z — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 15, 2022

In another Tweet, Maryam Nawaz said that she stand by the people of Pakistan and cannot support the government’s decision.

میں عوام کے ساتھ کھڑی ہوں۔ اس فیصلے کی تائید نہیں کر سکتی۔ https://t.co/aHciMR4jg1 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 15, 2022

A day earlier, the federal government announced a hike of Rs6.72 per litre in the price of petrol for the remaining days of August 2022.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, petrol will now be priced at Rs233.91 after the latest hike, followed by high speed diesel at Rs244..44, kerosene oil at Rs199.40 and light diesel at Rs191.75.

The price of diesel saw a decrease of Rs0.51 while the per litre rate of light diesel jacked up by Rs0.43 per litre. The price of kerosene oil decreased up to Rs1.67 per litre, the notification read.

