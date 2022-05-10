Nawaz Sharif summons PML-N meeting to discuss country’s overall situation

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday has summoned an important meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in London to discuss the country’s overall political and economic situation, ARY News reported, quoting well-informed sources.

The senior leadership of PML-N including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastagir and others will depart for London tomorrow to attend the important party huddle.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also likely to attend the session of PML-N and expected to fly to London.

Earlier, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail agreed with International Monetary Funds’ (IMF) recommendations to reduce fuel subsidies phase-wise.

Miftah Ismail had held a meeting with the executive directors of the Fund in Washington for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Sources say that the finance minister hinted to carry forward the IMF program and agreed to curb subsidies on the fuel and electricity phase-wise. Meanwhile, the IMF said it has no objection to the Income Support Programme and added Pakistan can continue subsidies for the marginalised section of the society.

