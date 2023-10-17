Ticket to Paradise for welcoming Nawaz Sharif?

LAHORE: After Biryani and motorcycle, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has announced a unique incentive for supporters and workers, who will arrive at Lahore airport to welcome party supremo Nawaz Sharif on October 21, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PML-N is gearing up for the highly anticipated return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on October 21, marking his comeback to Pakistan after a four-year self-imposed exile.

Addressing a corner meeting in Kamalia city in Toba Tek Singh district, former MNA Chaudhry Asad ur Rehman made an exhilarating announcement during a public gathering.

The PML-N leader asked party workers and supporters to welcome Nawaz Sharif for a place in paradise. “Those who will welcome Nawaz Sharif at Lahore airport will go straight to paradise,” he said.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reached Saudi Arabia from where he will arrive in Pakistan via Dubai on October 21 after four years of self-imposed exile.

The former premier reached Saudi Arabia for Umrah, after which he will reside in Dubai for three days and then fly to Pakistan in a chartered plane on October 21. The PML-N supremo will address a gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan, where he will chalk out his agenda ahead of the next elections.

He will arrive in Dubai on October 17.

Moreover, the former prime minister had booked his ticket for flight to Islamabad from Dubai. The flight carrying Nawaz to Pakistan will have the name “Umeed-e-Pakistan”. The special flight will land in Islamabad from Dubai before proceeding to Lahore.

Conviction

The former premier is embattled in various cases, including the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Hill Metal and the Flagship references.

In 2017, he was disqualified for life from holding public office by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary. He had been living in London since 2019 after being granted permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.