Nawaz Sharif to address Maulana Fazl’s reservations: Sources

In a move aimed at resolving existing reservations, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to address the concerns raised by the Head of Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM) Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources revealed that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif intends to convince the dissatisfied Maulana Fazlur Rahman and find Dubai as a common ground to address his reservations at a recent Zardari-Nawaz meeting.

The former prime minister is currently in Saudi Arabia and will depart for Dubai soon as the meeting in Dubai is expected to serve as a platform for candid conversations, allowing both leaders to express their concerns and seek viable solutions.

By engaging directly with Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Nawaz Sharif aims to strengthen the unity of purpose and create a formidable front against the current political landscape.

Earlier in the day, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed ‘displeasure’ over Zardari-Nawaz Dubai meeting held last month to ‘resolve political issues.’

Sources privy to the development said Fazlur Rehman ‘wants’ delay of general elections for a year, while the former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari ‘opposed’ the suggestion and asserted for timely polls.

Zardari in a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo, Nawaz Sharif in Dubai ‘convinced’ him also to hold elections on time as per the constitution, the sources said.

Furthermore, it has been learned that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not made part of the Dubai meeting due to his ‘rigid’ stance.