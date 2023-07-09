Maulana Fazl ‘unhappy’ over Nawaz-Zardari meeting in Dubai

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed displeasure over the meeting of allied parties’ leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in Dubai, held last month to ‘resolve political issues’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz] should have taken coalition parties into confidence before holding meeting in Dubai,” the JUI-F chairman said while talking to journalists in Peshawar, expressing displeasure over the ‘ignorance’.

Maulana Fazl pointed out that the PML-N has not yet taken the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) into confidence about the meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – the ruling coalition partner in Centre.

He said that the meeting was not sudden, but had been planned, so everyone should have been taken into confidence.

Fazlur Rehman added that PDM was formed to counter the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and to ensure that the general elections were held on time. “At that time, every political party admitted that 2018 elections were rigged,” he added.

He claimed that JUI-F was against bringing a no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan. “JUI-F becomes part of the movement to maintain the unity among opposition parties,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met with former President Asif Zardari in a hotel located along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

The top leadership from the PML-N and PPP met in Dubai to decide the timing of the next general elections in the country and “their share” in the future set-up.

It was reported that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) agreed on “charter of economy” to steer the cash-strapped country out of the crisis.

Sources told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have agreed on the majority of points of charter of economy under which a similar coalition setup would be formed after the general elections in 2023.

“The coalition partners in the current set up JUI-F, MQM-P and parties included in PDM alliance would be made part of charter of economy,” say sources.

Moreover, no breakthrough was reached between PPP and PML-N leaders over the election alliance for 2023 general elections, they say, adding that the caretaker up would be finalised by taking other allied parties in confidence.