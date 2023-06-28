PML-N, PPP bigwigs ‘agree’ on charter of economy

DUBAI: The coalition partners in the centre ­­­– Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) – have reportedly agreed on “charter of economy” to steer the cash-strapped country out of the crisis, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

PML-N top leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto have been in Dubai for talks over the election and other political and economic issues. The top men from the PML-N and PPP met in Dubai on Monday to decide the timing of the next general elections in the country and “their share” in the future set-up.

Sources told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have agreed on the majority of points of charter of economy under which a similar coalition setup would be formed after the general elections in 2023.

“The coalition partners in the current set up JUI-F, MQM-P and parties included in PDM alliance would be made part of charter of economy,” say sources.

Moreover, no breakthrough was reached between PPP and PML-N leaders over the election alliance for 2023 general elections, they say, adding that the caretaker up would be finalised by taking other allied parties in confidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two sides have been at odds with regard to the timetable of the next general election after dissolution of assemblies in August.

Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have been staying in Dubai for further talks with Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders. According to sources, more PML-N and PPP leaders are expected to arrive in Dubai to join the dialogue.

It is worth mentioning here that PM Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari have repeatedly stressed the need for a “Charter of Economy” and sought formulating long term policies to improve the economy of the country.