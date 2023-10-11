Relief hopes shrink for Nawaz Sharif after SC verdict: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said that the court orders will decide the fate of PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News programme “Off the Record”, the information minister said that if the court ordered to arrest Nawaz Sharif then the caretaker government would obey the court orders.

He said after the Supreme Court verdict on practice and procedure bill, hopes of relief for Nawaz Sharif have shrunk.

The caretaker information minister said that PTI should be allowed to hold a public gathering and if they are not allowed then they can use other platforms.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif left for Saudi Arabia on a private visit before returning to Pakistan on October 21.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on Oct 21, confirms Shehbaz

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that the party supremo was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that party supremo will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.