Nawaz Sharif to chair PML-N’s high-level huddle after ‘almost four years’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will chair the party’s high-level meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) after four years of self-imposed exile in London, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the three-time prime minister has summoned PML-N’s high-level meeting at Jati Umrah, Raiwand.

The meeting – which will be attended by party president Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and others – will discuss matters related to country’s political situation, general elections and other important issues.

The meeting will also mull over commencing of Nawaz Sharif’s political activities, sources said, adding that a detailed consultation will be held on the party’s election campaign and manifesto.

Furthermore, all presidents at the provincial level will table the names of potential candidates for upcoming general elections.

Nawaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan on October 21 after four years of self-imposed exile in London.

The former prime minister reached Lahore’s historic Minar-e-Pakistan monument, the venue for a grand rally of the PML-N to welcome the former premier, in a helicopter after landing in Lahore from Islamabad.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar accompanied the former premier on the trip to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates.