Nawaz Sharif to kick off PML-N's AJK election campaign

ISLAMABAD, July 19: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has stepped up its political campaign ahead of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, with party leader Nawaz Sharif set to address two public rallies next week, ARY News reported.

According to the party’s schedule, Nawaz Sharif will address a public gathering in Muzaffarabad on July 21, followed by another rally in Mirpur on July 24.

Preparations for both rallies are in the final stages, while party workers have been mobilised to ensure successful public meetings.

Federal Minister Amir Muqam met PML-N leader Chaudhry Saeed in Mirpur to review arrangements and discuss preparations for Nawaz Sharif’s visit. He also visited the rally venue and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Muqam said the PML-N remains committed to its agenda of public service, development and prosperity. He added that party workers are actively preparing to give Nawaz Sharif a historic welcome during his visit.

Meanwhile, Amir Muqam has reached Muzaffarabad, where he is expected to hold meetings with the local party leadership and election ticket holders to finalise arrangements for the upcoming rallies.

The PML-N is accelerating its campaign activities as political parties prepare for the Azad Kashmir elections.

Earlier, a worker of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was killed and two others were seriously injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on the party’s election campaign rally in Kotli district, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to police and rescue officials, the incident occurred in Nakyal Fatehpur area during an election convoy of PML-N candidate Umair Naeem.

The deceased was identified as Malik Ashiq, Vice Chairman of Union Council Khandar, who died at the scene.

The injured include retired principal Malik Abdul Qayyum and Malik Hameed, Vice Chairman of Union Council Banala.

The injured were provided first aid before being shifted to Kotli District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.

The shooting triggered panic in the area, prompting a heavy deployment of police. Law enforcement officials cordoned off the scene, collected evidence, and launched an investigation.

Nakyal SHO confirmed that a case has been registered and investigations are underway. However, no arrests have been made so far, and authorities have not yet issued any official statement regarding the motive behind the attack or the identity of those responsible.

Also Read: Fear of unrest: AJK writes to federal govt for urgent security reinforcements