Nawaz Sharif to land in jail if bail not accepted: Zafarullah 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Barrister Zafarullah Khan said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will land in jail if his protective bail is not accepted, ARY News reported.

Speaking in the ARY News programme “Khabar” Barrister Zafarullah said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will surrender to the court upon his return to Pakistan and if he does not get protective bail then he will go to jail.

He said that the NAB laws are used to harass the politicians however PTI, PPP and PML-N had agreed on amending 90 percent of the NAB laws but after the Panama case emerged, PTI changed its mind.

The PML-N leader claimed that an incompetent SHO can conduct a better investigation than the NAB officials as 90 percent of the NAB cases turn out to be fake.

Moreover, Zafarullah said that former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial did enmity to Pakistan by suspending the NAB amendments.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on Oct 21, confirms Shehbaz

He said that Nawaz Sharif was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N president also said that his brother would come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”.