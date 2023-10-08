Nawaz Sharif to steer Pakistan out of crisis, says Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior organizer Maryam Nawaz said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will steer Pakistan out of crisis, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif will bring hope on his return to Pakistan on October 21.

She said in Pakistan’s 76 years history, has any Prime Minister other than Nawaz Sharif prevented or minimized inflated prices? but in his 35-year political career, he spent 11 years in exile.

Maryam claimed that today, the people remember Nawaz Sharif in these tough times and they know that only he can put the country back on track.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that the party supremo was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that party supremo will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.