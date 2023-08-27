Nawaz Sharif unlikely to return to Pakistan in October: Khursheed Shah

KARACHI: Senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Sunday said that it is unlikely that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October, ARY News reported.

Speaking at ARY News’ programme ‘Sawaal Ye Hai’, the former federal minister said that former prime minister premier Shehbaz Sharif may say that Nawaz will be returning in October but “I say that Nawaz Sharif’s health is not good”.

Khursheed Shah said that Nawaz Sharif went to London due to illness and “if he [Nawaz] is returning amid health issues that’s a good gesture”.

“His [Nawaz’s] own people are defaming him by saying that the former premier wasn’t coming due to legal issues,” Shah said, adding that such statements are portraying PML-N supremo as “a liar”.

Earlier, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and we have decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N president also said that his brother world come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”. However, Shehbaz Sharif did not specify a date when Nawaz would return.

“Nawaz Sharif’s name was not there in Panama papers. His name was included in the investigation through a conspiracy and no action was taken against other people whose names were actually there,” the former premier said.