Nawaz Sharif vows solar panel scheme to provide relief in power bills

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday announced to roll out solar panel scheme in an effort to provide relief to the people of Pakistan in inflated power bills, ARY News reported on Monday.

The three-time prime minister made these remarks while co-chairing PML-N’s meeting in Quetta with party president Shehbaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif vowed to roll out the solar panel scheme in a bid to provide relief to people on their power bills.

‘’The domestic, commercial, and agricultural consumers will receive relief on their power bills through the solar panel,’’ the former premier said.

He acknowledged the efforts in establishing Danish schools, spearheaded by Shahbaz Sharif, for the education of Balochistan’s children.

Nawaz also expressed his determination to provide top-notch education facilities to the children of Balochistan and outlined key infrastructure projects, including the Kuchi Kanal built at a cost of 50 billion rupees.

The PML-N supremo took an indirect jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying, ‘’What about those who used to talk about bringing tabdeeli in country? The children should know what happened in the country.’’

“Gwadar had been connected with Sindh, and a coastal highway was constructed. We are now connecting Quetta with Islamabad through Dera Ismail Khan,’’ he added.

He added, “People were forced to travel from Gwadar to Quetta, consuming more than 24 hours. But we fixed the masses’ problems in terms of travelling from Gwadar to Quetta.”

He made it clear that the PML-N agenda will not be merely limited to the infrastructure, health, and education sectors.