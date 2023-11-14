Over 30 prominent Balochistan leaders join PML-N

QUETTA: More than 30 prominent leaders from Balochistan have joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported.

As per details, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, senior organizer Maryam Nawaz, party president Shehbaz Sharif and other party leaders were also present at the gathering.

Balochistan’s former chief minister Jam Kamal, BAP MLAs Mir Salim Khosa, Noor Mohammad Damar, Rababa Buledi joined PML-N.

Other prominent leaders who joined PML-N include Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, Mohammad Khan Lahri, Sardar Masood Loni, Faiq Jamali, Shoaib Navsherwani, Asim Kurd Gello, Jangez Murri, Ramin Muhammad Husni, Mir Dostain Khan Domki, Mujeeb Muhammad Husni, former BNP MLA Zeenat Shahwani, Sardar Atif Ali Sanjrani, Dr Ashok Kumar, Syedul Hasan Mandukhel and former PTI MNA Khan Muhammad Jamali.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif arrived in Balochistan as part of his party’s policy to form strategic alliances in all provinces ahead of the general elections, scheduled to take place on Feb 8.

The three-time prime minister, who returned to Pakistan on October 21 from self-imposed exile, is leading the party’s election campaign and forming new alliances ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The PML-N is also forming a grand electoral alliance in Sindh, wherein Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is considered to be strong. Now the party has set its eyes on Balochistan.

In this regard, Nawaz Sharif arrived in Quetta today and was accompanied by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and other leaders.

Following his arrival, the PML-N delegation – headed by Nawaz Sharif – met with various stakeholders — including a Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) delegation comprising Nawabzada Khalid Magsi, Manzoor Kakar, and others.