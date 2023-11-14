Nawaz Sharif in Balochistan to form alliances ahead of general elections

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has arrived in Balochistan on Tuesday as part of his party’s policy to form strategic alliances in all provinces ahead of the general elections, scheduled to take place on Feb 8, ARY News reported.

The three-time prime minister, who returned to Pakistan on October 21 from self-imposed exile, is leading the party’s election campaign and forming new alliances ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The PML-N is also forming a grand electoral alliance in Sindh, wherein Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is considered to be strong. Now the party has set its eyes on Balochistan.

In this regard, Nawaz Sharif arrived in Quetta today and was accompanied by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and other leaders.

Following his arrival, the PML-N delegation – headed by Nawaz Sharif – met with various stakeholders — including a Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) delegation comprising Nawabzada Khalid Magsi, Manzoor Kakar, and others.

کس شیر کی آمد ہے کہ رن کانپ رہا ہے

مک دشمن عناصر کا جگر کانپ رہا ہے۔۔۔#NawazSharifInQuetta

قائد پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن میاں محمد نوازشریف صاحب رہنماوں کے ہمراہ کیپٹل سٹی بلوچستان پہنچ گئے ہیں جہاں ان کا استقبال پارٹی رہنماوں و کارکنان نے کیا میاں نوازشریف دو روزہ دورے پر کوئٹہ پہنچے… pic.twitter.com/N9uke3eWbf — PMLN DIGITAL (@pmlndigitalpk) November 14, 2023

The meeting was also attended by Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) President Khalid Magsi, National Party’s Abdul Malik Baloch, and JUI-F’s provincial leadership.

Among others who attended the meeting include Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, and others.

Meanwhile, Former Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal also called on Nawaz Sharif along with his group and is likely to jump ships.

‘Balochistan’s development PML-N’s top priority’

Speaking during the meeting, former premier Nawaz Sharif said that he always prioritised the prosperity of Balochistan.

He underlined the projects started by his party for the development of the province.

کوئٹہ:14 نومبر پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد محمد نوازشریف اور صدر شہبازشریف کی بلوچستان کی اہم سیاسی قیادت سے ملاقات شروع بلوچستان کی ترقی ہمیں ہمیشہ سے عزیز رہی ہے، نوازشریف ہم نے بلوچستان میں ہزاروں کلومیٹر سڑکوں کا جال بچھانے کا سلسلہ شروع کیا تاکہ غربت اور پسماندگی کا… pic.twitter.com/IGYI8GBUAp — PMLN (@pmln_org) November 14, 2023

“The roads were constructed in a bid to end poverty from the province,” he said, adding that the travel had been made easy for the masses from Gwadar to Quetta, which paved the way for them to complete their journey in eight hours instead of two days.

The former prime minister said, “During the construction off the Gwadar-Quetta road, more than 40 people sacrificed their lives.”

“The highway had been constructed from Gwadar to Khuzdar and Ratodero. The completion of the road paved the way for connecting the areas of South Balochistan with Sindh,” Nawaz Sharif said.

‘Focus on Punjab’

Earlier in the day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari advised Nawaz Sharif to focus on Punjab instead of other province.

“Mian sahab has been suggested to visit other provinces. I would suggest that he should stay in Lahore and focus on its problems,” said PPP chairman while addressing a press conference in Mithi where he addressed public rally last night.

Bilawal Bhutto’s reaction comes as PML-N announced an alliance in elections with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) in Sindh and Nawaz Sharif’s recent visit to Quetta where several BAP politicians are expected to join PML-N.

The PPP chief urged PML-N to engage in independent politics instead of relying on alliances.

“PML-N should do politics on its own instead of relying on others. They ran away from the local body election. I don’t know what the fear was,” said Bhutto, suggesting that PML-N should have prioritized addressing issues in Balochistan.

Bilawal criticized PML-N for aligning with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) despite past conflicts. “If BAP was bad yesterday, they will be bad today as well. The same result will come out in Mian Sahib’s visit,” he said.